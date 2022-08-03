Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $54.00 to $48.50.

7/15/2022 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00.

7/14/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $47.00 to $35.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $47.00 to $35.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. 11,159,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,058,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

