Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS):

8/1/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($52.58) to €23.00 ($23.71).

7/29/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/29/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/27/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.70 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.30.

6/23/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,342. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $40.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,054,000 after buying an additional 3,051,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after buying an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

