Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Announces Dividend of GBX 73

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.89) per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.0 %

LON RKT opened at GBX 6,743.06 ($82.63) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.10) and a one year high of GBX 6,800 ($83.32). The company has a market cap of £48.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,496.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,248.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.14), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($587,288.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($90.37) to GBX 8,050 ($98.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($113.96) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.22) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,841.67 ($96.09).

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.