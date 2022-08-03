Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Announces Dividend of GBX 73

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.89) per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.0 %
LON RKT opened at GBX 6,743.06 ($82.63) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.10) and a one year high of GBX 6,800 ($83.32). The company has a market cap of £48.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,496.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,248.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.
In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.14), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($587,288.10).
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
