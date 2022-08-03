Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.05.
Institutional Trading of Recon Technology
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.
About Recon Technology
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
