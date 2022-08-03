Reef Trading Up 12.3% This Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Reef has a total market capitalization of $81.18 million and $10.73 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,840.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00169434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00126730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031469 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,830,303,073 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

