Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.2 %

RRX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.04. 314,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.02. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

