Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,400 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 403,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 483.4 days.
Renault Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF remained flat at $22.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. Renault has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.23.
Renault Company Profile
