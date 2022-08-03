Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,400 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 403,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 483.4 days.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF remained flat at $22.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. Renault has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.23.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.