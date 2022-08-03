Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 787,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,128. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.67. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.