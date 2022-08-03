Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.
Rent-A-Center Trading Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 787,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,128. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.67. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $67.76.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.