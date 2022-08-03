Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.73 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.39. 42,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,022. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.85.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Repligen

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a maintains rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,517 shares of company stock worth $7,615,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.