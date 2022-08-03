Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

7/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $189.00 to $213.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $219.00 to $246.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $259.00 to $274.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $231.00.

7/23/2022 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2022 – Rockwell Automation was given a new $219.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Rockwell Automation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $212.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $189.00.

7/8/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $190.00.

6/29/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $190.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ROK traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $251.07. 930,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,350. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average of $244.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

