Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF):

7/26/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

7/26/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

7/26/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

7/19/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/19/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.80 to C$4.00.

7/7/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.00.

6/15/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

CPPMF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 62,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

