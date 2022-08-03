Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.14.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

