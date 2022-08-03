Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 273.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.55 million. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RVNC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

