Reviewing TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intercontinental Exchange and TOP Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 3 6 1 2.80 TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.11%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and TOP Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 44.24% 13.41% 1.72% TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and TOP Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $9.17 billion 6.13 $4.06 billion $7.20 13.98 TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats TOP Financial Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; trading venues, including 13 regulated exchanges and 6 clearing houses; and offers futures and options products for energy, agricultural and metals, financial, cash equities and equity, over-the-counter, and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. It also provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. In addition, the company offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About TOP Financial Group

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers consultancy and escrow agency, currency exchange, structured note subscriber, and margin financing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

