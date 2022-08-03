Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVHU. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,166.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 800.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,361,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $9,644,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

