Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $240.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average is $215.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

