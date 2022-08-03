Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Avista were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 2,016.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 201,643 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avista by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

