RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up to $49.70

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.70, but opened at $54.00. RingCentral shares last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 14,640 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

RingCentral Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile



RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

