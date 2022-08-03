RioDeFi Price Tops $0.0094 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $985,759.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00127801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

