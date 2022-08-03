RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 69,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

