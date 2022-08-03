RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.2 %

RMGC stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

