Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 254,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,365,000 after acquiring an additional 210,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE RHI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.35. 1,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,763. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

