Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Up 3.2%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 50,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

