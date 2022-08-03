Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Roper Technologies worth $129,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,188. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.31.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

