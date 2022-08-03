Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Rover Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rover Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after buying an additional 129,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

