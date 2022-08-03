Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Maintains Rating for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

DD stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. 12,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

