Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.33

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $9.55. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 21,342 shares trading hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

