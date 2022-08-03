Rupiah Token (IDRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $148,304.00

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $148,304.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

