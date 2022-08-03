Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Short Interest Update

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

NYSE:RHP traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $88.47. 3,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,839. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.26. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 458.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

