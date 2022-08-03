Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues Earnings Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. 5,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.