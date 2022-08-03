Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues Earnings Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:RHP traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. 5,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
