Ryo Currency Price Down 5.5% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $632,103.81 and approximately $333.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.64 or 0.07137733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00158744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00254801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.82 or 0.00686374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.00595207 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005549 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,707,244 coins and its circulating supply is 39,589,932 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

