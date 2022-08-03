S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

