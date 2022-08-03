S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

NFLX stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.71. 76,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,521,082. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.67 and its 200 day moving average is $284.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

