Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in July

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SGLDF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

