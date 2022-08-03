Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.
Sabre Stock Performance
Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,488. Sabre has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
