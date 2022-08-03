Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Sabre Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 285,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,488. Sabre has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 26.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sabre by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sabre

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

