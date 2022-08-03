Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 15,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 15,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

