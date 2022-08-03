Sageworth Trust Co Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30,217.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402,792 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $43,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,060,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.51. 119,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.