Sageworth Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20,061.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,504 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 190,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.