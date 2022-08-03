Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.2 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.