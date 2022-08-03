Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Down to $24.56

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.56, but opened at $23.16. Sapiens International shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 839 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Sapiens International Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

