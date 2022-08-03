Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Mizuho reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $433.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

