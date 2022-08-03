Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Intrusion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Price Performance

INTZ stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Intrusion Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTZ. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Intrusion in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Intrusion Profile

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Stories

