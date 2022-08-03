Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Trading Up 5.5%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.50 and last traded at $183.50. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.95.

Schindler Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.03.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

