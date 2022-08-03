Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Trading Up 5.5%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.50 and last traded at $183.50. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.95.
Schindler Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.03.
About Schindler
Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schindler (SHLRF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.