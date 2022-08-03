Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is HC Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,349. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

