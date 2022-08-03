Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.16. 1,169,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,994. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

