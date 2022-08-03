SEEN Hits Market Capitalization of $507,264.79 (SEEN)

SEEN (SEEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. SEEN has a total market cap of $507,264.79 and approximately $257.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SEEN has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com.

SEEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

