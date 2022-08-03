Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,539.49

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $148,539.49 and approximately $18,845.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00628980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035235 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

