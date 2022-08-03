Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,539.49

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $148,539.49 and approximately $18,845.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00628980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016543 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035235 BTC.
About Seigniorage Shares
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.
