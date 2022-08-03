Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.89 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

