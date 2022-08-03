Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Tops $35.48 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.48 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004953 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.